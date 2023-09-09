Prince Harry’s security for Invictus Games in hands of ex-US president’s bodyguard

Prince Harry arrived in Germany on Saturday, September 9, just hours before the start of the Invictus Games, following his brief visit to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex was seen stepping out of the Düsseldorf International Airport before getting into a car to go to his hotel. Alongside the Duke, his security detail was being managed by former US presidential bodyguard Chris Sanchez, via Daily Mail.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal positions back in 2020 which has caused a rift between them and the Royal Family.

When the couple moved to the US from the UK, they were stripped off of their security detail, leaving them vulnerable. Since then, Sanchez has been the principal bodyguard for Harry and Meghan and accompanies them on all their trips abroad and in the US.

The ex-Secret Service agent previously was part of the security detail of former US President Barack Obama.

Most recently, Sanchez was also present during the couple’s ‘near catastrophic’ car chase incident which occurred back in May in New York City.

There were a lot of mixed reactions regarding the incident. The Sussexes’ rep implied that the paparazzi had had endangered the lives of others and said they were involved in a high speed ‘relentless’ chase around the streets of Manhattan.

Meanwhile, their version of events was called into question by police who simply said their trip back to their private accommodation had been ‘challenging’ but said no arrests were made.

In Germany, Harry arrived without his wife, Meghan Markle, who is currently back in the United States with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex will fly out to join her husband during the Games.