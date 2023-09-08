Royal family shares new pictures of King Charles, Queen Camilla

Prince William and Harry's father King Charles III has thanked the Britons for their love and support on the first anniversary of the death of Britain's longest-reigning sovereign Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle.



In new photos shared by royal family, King Charles and Queen Camilla are seen receiving flowers and a card from local school children as they left Crathie Parish Church, near Balmoral, Scotland, Britain, after a church service, to mark the first anniversary of the death.



Taking to social media, royal family shared series of new pictures of the King and Queen Camilla, captioning: "Thank you for all your kind words of condolence as we remember Queen Elizabeth II together."

Prince William and Harry's father King Charles III has thanked the Britons for their love and support on the first anniversary of the death of Britain's longest-reigning sovereign Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle.



The 74-year-old monarch echoed his mother's words as he vowed to be of service to all, saying: "In marking the first anniversary of her late majesty's death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us."

The king stated: "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."



Charles, who immediately succeeded his mother as king of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and his wife Camilla spent most of the day quietly at the Scottish royal home.



In their heartfelt tribute to the late monarch, the royal family released a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, chosen by Charles, which had previously only been seen in an exhibition.



Future King Prince William and his wife Princess Kate also paid special tribute to their beloved queen. The couple arrived at the 12th Century St Davids Cathedral on the Welsh coast, which has a special stall for the sovereign, to lay flowers in front of a portrait of the amazing lady. The Waleses also wrote on social media: "We all miss you."

British King's younger son Prince Harry, who's currently in the UK, also paid a special tribute to his granny. He was pictured on social media at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle where the queen is buried and where he married his wife Meghan in 2018.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the thoughts of the nation would be with Charles and his family on "the solemn anniversary". Gun salutes fired in London and across the country to mark the Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary.