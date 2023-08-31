King Charles decides to give his son Harry another chance?

King Charles III's latest move has seemingly raised hope of his younger son Prince Harry's return to the royal family as he allowed his brother Prince Andrew to join him at Balmoral.



The royal family has gathered to enjoy their first summer break at the estate since the Queen spent her final days there before her death a year ago.

The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla have welcomed Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince Edward and Sophie, and outcast Prince Andrew to the Queen’s beloved Scottish retreat where she would spend her annual summer break.

The disgraced royal was stripped of the majority of his titles and stepped back from royal duties due to the scandal over his friendship with the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes.



Kate and William, who made their first public appearance together last Sunday since Prince Harry's announcement about UK trip, have also unexpectedly appeared with the disgraced royal.

The King's move suggests as he has decided to give another chance to his younger son Harry to return to the royal family by setting all the feuds aside.

Harry, who quitted the royal family in 2020 and relocated to the US alongside his wife Meghan Markle and their children, disgraced his brother William, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and other senior royals in his book and interviews.



There are speculations that Prince Harry may join their royal relatives at Balmorals on September 8 as he's set to land in the UK a day before the late Queen's death anniversary.

King Charles has reportedly not invited Meghan and Harry to mark the day, but it's also likely that the Duke will pay homage to his grandmother in his own way.