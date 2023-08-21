Meghan Markle turns to 'gimmicky things' to keep public on their toes

File Footage

Meghan Markle was lambasted for doing "gimmicky things" after the Duchess of Sussex was seen stepping out without her engagement ring.



Last week, the former Suits sent shockwaves after she was seen out and about without her ring, which came against the backdrop of claims that she and Prince Harry were on a trial split following the latter’s philanthropic tour of Japan.

Royal biographer Angela Levin spoke to GB News host Dawn Neesom about Meghan's intention to play out as a 'victim' while still emerging as 'successful'.

Referencing Meghan's other appearance where she was seen wearing a anti-stress patch, the commentator pointed out how the former actress has turned to do 'gimmicky things' in order to keep the public on their toes.

"She does these sort of gimmicky things. She does that with her ring. She does this with a patch to make sure that we still think she's still a victim," she said.

Levin went on to call out Meghan for her behaviour and deemed it 'extraordinary'.

"She wants to be a victim, but she wants to be very successful, have loads of money and tell people who've worked for queen and country, which she certainly hasn't done, how to behave. I find it absolutely extraordinary."