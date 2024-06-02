Netflix unveils June's exciting lineup: See what's coming
Netflix will unfold the story of Penelope Featherington in part two of 'Bridgerton'
June 02, 2024
Netflix's June lineup features the highly anticipated return of the fantasy series Sweet Tooth, based on Jeff Lemire's beloved comic book series. The third season will debut on June 6.
Additionally, the streaming giant will release the romantic comedy film Hit Man on June 7, directed by Richard Linklater and starring Glen Powell, who received critical acclaim for his performance.
Moreover, the wait is finally over for Bridgerton enthusiasts! The second instalment of Season 3 premieres on June 13. This conclusion promises to resolve the tantalising storyline between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, whose romance has been blossoming, leaving fans eager for more of their beloved Regency drama on Netflix.
Movies added to Netflix in June include Aftersun, 1917, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Ali, Baby Boy, Big Fat Liar, The Breakfast Club, Burn After Reading, Dune (1984), Kicking & Screaming, La La Land, Land of the Lost, The Lego Movie, National Security, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, S.W.A.T., Tangerine and Two Can Play That Game.
Check out the complete list of shows coming to Netflix in June 2024.
June 1
Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (PL)
1917
30 for 30: Once Brothers
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Ali
Baby Boy
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Devil’s Own
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dune (1984)
Heartland: Season 16
Home
Kicking & Screaming
La La Land
Land of the Lost
The Lego Movie
National Security
On the Basis of Sex
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
S.W.A.T.
Simon
Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation
Tangerine
Two Can Play That Game
June 3
30 for 30: Lance
30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius
Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 (GB)
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
June 4
Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn
The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance (IT)
June 5
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial
How to Rob a Bank
Under Paris (FR)
June 6
Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (JP)
Basma (SA)
Crazy Rich Asians
Kübra: Season 2 (TR)
Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (BR)
Rafa Márquez: El Capitán (MX)
Sweet Tooth: Season 3
June 7
Hierarchy (KR)
Hit Man
Perfect Match: Season 2
June 11
Keith Robinson: Different Strokes
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 (GB)
June 12
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5