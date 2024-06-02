 
Netflix unveils June's exciting lineup: See what's coming

Netflix will unfold the story of Penelope Featherington in part two of 'Bridgerton'

By Web Desk
June 02, 2024
Netflix unveils June' exciting lineup: See what's coming

Netflix's June lineup features the highly anticipated return of the fantasy series Sweet Tooth, based on Jeff Lemire's beloved comic book series. The third season will debut on June 6.

Additionally, the streaming giant will release the romantic comedy film Hit Man on June 7, directed by Richard Linklater and starring Glen Powell, who received critical acclaim for his performance.

Moreover, the wait is finally over for Bridgerton enthusiasts! The second instalment of Season 3 premieres on June 13. This conclusion promises to resolve the tantalising storyline between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, whose romance has been blossoming, leaving fans eager for more of their beloved Regency drama on Netflix.

Movies added to Netflix in June include Aftersun, 1917, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Ali, Baby Boy, Big Fat Liar, The Breakfast Club, Burn After Reading, Dune (1984), Kicking & Screaming, La La Land, Land of the Lost, The Lego Movie, National Security, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, S.W.A.T., Tangerine and Two Can Play That Game.

Check out the complete list of shows coming to Netflix in June 2024.

June 1

  • Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (PL)
  • 1917
  • 30 for 30: Once Brothers
  • A Million Ways to Die in the West
  • Ali
  • Baby Boy
  • Big Fat Liar
  • The Breakfast Club
  • Burn After Reading
  • The Conjuring
  • The Conjuring 2
  • The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
  • The Devil’s Own
  • Divergent
  • The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
  • The Divergent Series: Insurgent
  • Dune (1984)
  • Heartland: Season 16
  • Home
  • Kicking & Screaming
  • La La Land
  • Land of the Lost
  • The Lego Movie
  • National Security
  • On the Basis of Sex
  • Pokémon Detective Pikachu
  • S.W.A.T.
  • Simon
  • Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation
  • Tangerine
  • Two Can Play That Game

June 3

  • 30 for 30: Lance
  • 30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
  • 30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius
  • Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 (GB)
  • How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

June 4

  • Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn
  • The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance (IT)
June 5
  • Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial
  • How to Rob a Bank
  • Under Paris (FR)

June 6

  • Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (JP)
  • Basma (SA)
  • Crazy Rich Asians
  • Kübra: Season 2 (TR)
  • Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (BR)
  • Rafa Márquez: El Capitán (MX)
  • Sweet Tooth: Season 3

June 7

  • Hierarchy (KR)
  • Hit Man
  • Perfect Match: Season 2

June 11

  • Keith Robinson: Different Strokes
  • Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 (GB)

June 12

  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5
  • King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2
  • Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (GB)

June 13

  • Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2
  • Doctor Climax (TH)

June 14

  • Forged in Fire: Season 9
  • Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams (ID)
  • Ultraman: Rising

June 15

  • Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3
  • Miss Night and Day (KR)

June 17

  • 30 for 30: June 17th, 1994
  • Carol

June 18

  • Agents of Mystery (KR)
  • Fifty Shades of Grey
  • Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution

June 19

  • Black Barbie
  • Dexter: Seasons 1-8
  • Inheritance
  • Kleks Academy (PL)
  • The Lego Batman Movie
  • Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR)

June 20

  • The Accidental Twins (CO)
  • AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
  • June 21
  • Aftersun
  • Gangs of Galicia (ES)
  • Trigger Warning
  • The Victims’ Game: Season 2 (TW)

June 22

  • Rising Impact (JP)

June 24

  • Little Angel: Volume 5

June 25

  • Kaulitz & Kaulitz (DE)

June 26

  • Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR)
  • Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2

June 27

  • Drawing Closer (JP)
  • That ’90s Show: Part 2
  • Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 (CA)

June 28

  • A Family Affair
  • Hoarders: Season 14
  • The Mole: Season 2
  • Òlòtūré: The Journey (NG)
  • Owning Manhattan
  • Savage Beauty: Season 2 (ZA)
June 30
  • Alone: Season 10
  • NCIS: Seasons 16-17
  • The Smurfs: Season 2