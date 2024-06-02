Netflix unveils June's exciting lineup: See what's coming

Netflix unveils June' exciting lineup: See what's coming

Netflix's June lineup features the highly anticipated return of the fantasy series Sweet Tooth, based on Jeff Lemire's beloved comic book series. The third season will debut on June 6.



Additionally, the streaming giant will release the romantic comedy film Hit Man on June 7, directed by Richard Linklater and starring Glen Powell, who received critical acclaim for his performance.

Moreover, the wait is finally over for Bridgerton enthusiasts! The second instalment of Season 3 premieres on June 13. This conclusion promises to resolve the tantalising storyline between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, whose romance has been blossoming, leaving fans eager for more of their beloved Regency drama on Netflix.

Movies added to Netflix in June include Aftersun, 1917, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Ali, Baby Boy, Big Fat Liar, The Breakfast Club, Burn After Reading, Dune (1984), Kicking & Screaming, La La Land, Land of the Lost, The Lego Movie, National Security, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, S.W.A.T., Tangerine and Two Can Play That Game.

Check out the complete list of shows coming to Netflix in June 2024.

June 1

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (PL)

1917

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Ali

Baby Boy

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil’s Own

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dune (1984)

Heartland: Season 16

Home

Kicking & Screaming

La La Land

Land of the Lost

The Lego Movie

National Security

On the Basis of Sex

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

S.W.A.T.

Simon

Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation

Tangerine

Two Can Play That Game

June 3

30 for 30: Lance

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius

Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 (GB)

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

June 4

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance (IT)

June 5

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

How to Rob a Bank

Under Paris (FR)

June 6

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (JP)

Basma (SA)

Crazy Rich Asians

Kübra: Season 2 (TR)

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (BR)

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán (MX)

Sweet Tooth: Season 3

June 7

Hierarchy (KR)

Hit Man

Perfect Match: Season 2

June 11

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 (GB)

June 12

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (GB)

June 13

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2

Doctor Climax (TH)

June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 9

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams (ID)

Ultraman: Rising

June 15

Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3

Miss Night and Day (KR)

June 17

30 for 30: June 17th, 1994

Carol

June 18

Agents of Mystery (KR)

Fifty Shades of Grey

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution

June 19

Black Barbie

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Inheritance

Kleks Academy (PL)

The Lego Batman Movie

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR)

June 20

The Accidental Twins (CO)

AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

June 21

Aftersun

Gangs of Galicia (ES)

Trigger Warning

The Victims’ Game: Season 2 (TW)

June 22

Rising Impact (JP)

June 24

Little Angel: Volume 5

June 25

Kaulitz & Kaulitz (DE)

June 26

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR)

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2

June 27

Drawing Closer (JP)

That ’90s Show: Part 2

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 (CA)

June 28

A Family Affair

Hoarders: Season 14

The Mole: Season 2

Òlòtūré: The Journey (NG)

Owning Manhattan

Savage Beauty: Season 2 (ZA)

June 30