Charles' three words for Princess Diana on wedding day will leave you stunned

A lip reader has revealed what the late Queen and Charles said to Princess Diana on her wedding day.

The couple tied the knot at St. Paul's Cathedral on July 29, 1981, in front of 3,500 invited guests, including the Royal Family, with 750 million people watching at home.

Excitement reached fever pitch when a fresh-faced 20-year-old Diana emerged from her carriage at the cathedral in her ivory silk taffeta gown, and cheers erupted when the couple said 'I do.'

Decades later, we now know the fairytale ceremony did not lead to a fairytale marriage. However, that does not diminish the splendor of the day itself.

A lip reader has revealed that a private chat between the princess and her mother-in-law took place as they waved to the throngs of people gathered to see them from the balcony.

They told MailOnline the Queen advised Diana to look at the people who had been there “all day to see her.”

The lip reader also says Charles told his bride "you look perfect" when he first saw her during the ceremony, and asked her to give him her hand. He then said "kissy".

It was earlier reported that to ease her tensions, Diana's future husband, then 32, sent her a secret note on the eve of their wedding and it offered sweet advice.

In her book The Duchess: The Untold Story, royal author Penny Junor revealed: "The night before the wedding, which Diana spent at Clarence House with her sister Jane, he sent her a note, along with a signet ring bearing the Prince of Wales feathers. He wrote: "I'm so proud of you and when you come up I'll be there at the altar for you tomorrow. Just look 'em in the eye and knock 'em dead'".

Charles also allegedly left his bride devastated after making an admission the night before the wedding, because he "did not want to go into the marriage on a false promise".

Diana's astrologer Penny Thornton, who worked closely with the princess, claims Charles told his fiancee that he didn't love her.

Speaking on ITV documentary The Diana Interview: Revenge Of A Princess, she said: "One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn't love her... I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana.”

Eleven years after the wedding, after welcoming sons Princes William and Harry, the couple announced their split following the breakdown of their relationship. They divorced in 1996, a year before Diana's tragic death in 1997.