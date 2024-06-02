Scheana Shay calls out Ariana Madix for risking Vanderpump Rules' future

Scheana Shay admits Vanderpump Rules' future under threat over Ariana Madix exit

Scheana Shay appeared to throw shade at Ariana Madix for walking out of filming a group event during final episode of season 11 over her reluctance to film with ex, Tom Sandoval.

Speaking on her Scheananigans podcast, the reality TV star recalled getting an ultimatum from Vanderpump Rules’ producers regarding fate of the show.

“I know Alex Baskin has said that midseason, the show was not in a good place,” she admitted, noting, “It was, you know, ‘X, Y and Z needs to happen. Or we’re going to have a short season and the show’s going to be canceled and that’s it. Go live your lives.'”

Hence, came the pressure on her and co-star Lala Kent to deliver quality content “not just for ourselves and our families, but there’s a crew of 80 to 100 people who work on this show.”

Scheana criticized the new Love Island host for putting her own interests above everyone else’s, saying: “And so when someone does just walk away, they don’t care if the show ends, it’s not just about us.

“There’s so many more people that do rely on this, and that’s where it just got really hard because I’m like, I do understand and respect your boundaries, but it just made it really difficult.”

For the unversed, Shay and Kant were heavily criticized by viewers for pressuring Madix to film with Sandoval, months after his affair with former co-star Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss broke out.