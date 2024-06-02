Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree call it quits on brief romance

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree split following their summer romance, according to report by People Magazine.

The Jonas Brother singer, 34 and the model, 33, were first linked in January, which was Jonas’ first romance following his shock split from wife Sophie Turner.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, “Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now.”



Bree and the Cake by the Ocean musician were spotted in Aspen, Colorado, shortly after New Year's Day with a group of friends.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that while the romance was still “very new” the two were “happy” and “open to see where things ago.

Two months later, insiders revealed that the romance appears to be getting serious but the pair has not made a ‘love’ confession to one another.

Jonas had filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage in September 2023. The exes share two daughters together Willa, three, and Delphine, almost two.

Meanwhile, Bree shares a six-year-old daughter, named Gravity, with her ex Lucky Blue Smith.