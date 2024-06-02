Jennifer Lopez eager to keep work-life balance amid marriage troubles

Jennifer Lopez struggles to maintain a boundary between her personal and professional life, which was evident when the singer announced the cancellation of her This Is Me... Now tour.



The 54-year-old Atlas star has been facing constant setbacks following rumours of an impending divorce from her husband, Ben Affleck, and the challenges to her music career. Her latest album and subsequent movie, This Is Me... Now, were received with negativity.

JLo recently announced in her newsletter On the JLo that she was cancelling her planned tour for personal reasons when she was getting ready for a tour to promote her most recent album.

According to insiders, she may have done so to salvage her marriage in addition to the poor ticket sales she was receiving.

Following the news, the Marry Me star was spotted leaving a dance studio in Burbank, California, where she had been preparing for her now-cancelled This Is Me... Now tour.

Appearing downcast and subdued, JLo was a stark contrast to her vibrant self just weeks prior. As she departed the studio, she shared emotional hugs with her team, bidding them farewell and seemingly reflecting on the sudden and drastic turn of events that had left her life in disarray.

The singer's tour, scheduled for June to August, has been cancelled as she prioritises her personal life and well-being.

Despite the disappointment, Lopez's supporters are understanding and empathetic towards her decision.