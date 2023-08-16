Quinton Aaron shares strong response to Sandra Bullock critics amid Oher-Tuohy case

The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron has recently spoken in favour of his co-star Sandra Bullock after she faced backlash online for playing Leigh Anne Tuohy in the hit 2009 movie.



In a new interview with The New York Post, Aaron reacted to the criticism made against Bullock for portraying the character onscreen and also asked her to renounce Best Actress Oscar trophy to the Academy Award.

“We are living in a day and age where people are hell bent on pointing the blame on people and are just throwing things out there that’s wrong,” said Aaron, who played former NFL player Michael Oher in the movie.

Earlier this week, Oher filed a petition where he accused Leigh Anne and her family for lying about “adopting him and also churning millions off his life story”.

Aaron told the outlet, “It’s like saying, ‘Let’s throw this person to the wolves.’”

“Sandra did nothing wrong. That’s my girl and she is going through a really tough time right now, he stated.

Reflecting on the death of Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall, Aaron remarked, “I really feel like they should leave her alone and stop trying to come at her.”

Aaron further said, “Stop trying to come for Sandra because you’re going to make me mad and they are going to have to come through me.”

In another interview with TMZ Sports, Aaron talked about Bullock, adding, “She gave a brilliant performance. And that shouldn't be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her.”