Joseph Quinn spotted on a lunch date with ladylove Alicia Davis: See

Joseph Quinn and Alicia Davis sparked romance rumors last year

Joseph Quinn was spotted flashing his brightest smile during a day out with rumored girlfriend Alicia Davis on Saturday.

According to reports, the Stranger Things star was on a lunch date with Davis at Quo Vadis in London.

For the casual outing, he donned a white tailored button-up shirt paired with black slacks, as he was photographed carrying a black peacoat on his arm.

Meanwhile, the model opted for a makeup-free look, exuding radiance in a short powder blue cocktail dress and a pair of pink ballet flats to go with it.

Davis accessorized the outfit with a silver purse, letting her ginger tresses fall down her shoulders.

Despite staying mum about his love life, the Game of Thrones actor sparked romance rumors with Davis after being spotted on a date night with the model last year.

Following a slew of successful projects in the last few years, Quinn admitted to looking forwards to a bit of normalcy in the chaos during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I'm very grateful for what happened last year...[but] it felt wild,” he told the publication.

“Looking forward to hopefully working a little bit more, doing a little bit more travel, and just enjoying my life,” the Game of Thrones actor added.