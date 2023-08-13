Billie Eilish gets candid about her split from Jesse Rutherford for first time

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were first linked together last October

Billie Eilish revealed she is still friends with her ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford following a whirlwind romance that ended at the beginning of this year.

The Bad Guy singer held a Q&A session on her Instagram on Friday, giving fans a chance to get an intimate insight into her life.

One of the questions stickers posted by Eilish on her story read, “Jesse???” possibly alluding to the status of their relationship, to which the singer responded: “very very good friends only [human heart emoji],” adding, “my homie forever [hug emoji]”.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Relationship Timeline:

Eilish, 20, Rutherford, 21, first sparked romance rumors following a cozy night out at a vegan restaurant in West Hollywood back in October.

The Party’s Over singer made their relationship Instagram official by posting a series of photos, which featured one of herself dressed up as a baby alongside Rutherford’s old man costume for Halloween.

The couple made headlines as they made their red-carpet debut at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 in November, to which they showed up in coordinating bedtime-themed outfits.

Later that month, Eilish gushed about her relationship to Vanity Fair, saying she was “really happy and excited” to be dating the Neighborhood star, branding him the “hottest [expletive] alive.”

"Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?" she joked. "Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone."

In May this year, a rep for Eilish confirmed the couple were no longer together, stressing that the breakup was amicable.

Is Billie Eilish single?

Eilish also clarified her relationship status during the session, revealing she is indeed single since breaking up with Rutherford.



Responding to a fan's question of whether she's dating anyone right now, the singer proclaimed, "NO SIRRRRRRR," punctuating it with a couple of happy emojis.



