Angelina Jolie says she finally found peace after painful chapter

Angelina Jolie shared that she has no regrets about the major health decisions she made years ago.

The actress spoke about her journey in a new interview with Hello! magazine, saying she felt at peace after undergoing surgeries that changed her life.

Jolie revealed that she made the choice after learning she carried the BRCA gene mutation, which greatly increased the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

The 50-year-old star explained that the decision came from watching her own family suffer. “I did choose to have that (surgery) because I lost my mother and my grandmother very young,” she said.

“I have the BRCA gene, so I chose to have a double mastectomy a decade ago. And then I’ve also had my ovaries removed, because that’s what took my mother.”

Jolie's mother, actress Marcheline Bertrand, passed away in 2007 at the age of 56 after battling cancer.

However, the Maria actress said she made her decisions to protect her health and be present for her children. “Those are my choices. I don’t say everybody should do it that way, but it’s important to have the choice. And I don’t regret it."

The actress first revealed her surgeries in 2013 after doctors warned her of high cancer risks, as her story inspired many women to get tested for the BRCA gene.

Angelina's upcoming film, Couture, also shows the illness and resilience. She stars as Maxine, a woman facing a cancer diagnosis.