'They killed her!': Lil Tay's death raises mass suspicion against 'abusive' parents

Lil Tay passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday

Lil Tay’s unexpected death has the internet pointing fingers at her abusive parents.

Christopher John Hope and Angela Tian, parents of the internet personality and her brother Jason, took to her Instagram to announce the death of the siblings on Tuesday.

The announcement prompted insurmountable grief as well as shock and suspicion among Lil Tay’s fans, who was just 14 years old.



Moreover, the rapper hadn’t posted on her Instagram account since 2018 and was said to be “missing” by her followers, who now believe that the parents are the ones responsible for the death of minor siblings.

Under the comment section of the death announcement, users expressed their suspicion over the parent’s culpability, cemented by the abuse allegations Jason leveled against his and Tay’s parents in 2021.

“the kid has been MISSING since 2018 & her family never dared to update,” rebuked one of the users. “now they release a statement 5 YEARS later saying she passed away. Investigate the whole [expletive] family, cause this might be deeper than what it seems. they killed the poor girl.”

“The parents need to be investigated immediately!” another affirmed, as other rallied in behind them with similar concerns.

Who was Lil Tay?

Lil Tay rose to fame as a 9-year-old social media influencer, after she began posting expletive-filled videos of herself on Instagram, which was last active in 2018.

The self-proclaimed “youngest flexer of the century” frequently depicted a lavish hip-hop lifestyle, and made acquaintances with many big names, including Chief Keef and XXXTentacion.

Her last media appearance was starring in a three-episode docuseries about her rise to fame titled Life With Lil Tay.

Who are Lil Tay’s Parents?

Real name Claire Hope, Lil Tay was the youngest child of Angela Tian and Christopher J. Hope.

Before the influencer’s career took off, Angela worked as a real estate agent, while, Chris is an attorney, pilot, and author.

Her parents separated at the time she was nine and were granted joint custody of the siblings in 2018.

Chris was, however, granted full authority over Lil Tay’s legal matters. In an interview with Hollywood Life, the attorney expressed his vocal disagreement over the late rapper’s social media activity and revealed he “took legal steps” to stop her.

Did Lil Tay’s Parents Abuse Her?

Following the dead silence of the late internet personality on her social media accounts for almost three years, Tay’s brother Jason Tian logged into her Instagram to aware her fans of their parents’ abuse toward them in 2021.

Jason claimed that Tay was being physically and mentally abused by her parents, who allegedly forced her to watch horror movies and kept her locked in a dark closet.

He also uploaded pictures of Lil’s face and back having red marks.

Lil Tay Takes Her Father to Court:

The teenager was also involved in a messy legal battle with her father, according to Jason in 2021, as Chris tried claiming her full custody at the court.

Jason launched a GoFundMe account with the aim to collect funds for her sister to pay attorney fees.

What Happened to Lil Tay?

Lil Tay was announced dead by her parents on Instagram, who claimed that the influencer’s brother had also passed away.

"Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation,” the statement from the parents read.