Lil Tay dead at 14, how did rapper die?

Lil Tay's family and management issued a statement on Instagram announcing the Tiktok star's death.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” Hope’s family announced on Lil Tay’s Instagram page, which has 3.3 million followers.

They further said that they “have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain," calling the "outcome" to be "entirely unexpected", which has "left us all in shock."

"Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her,” they concluded.



Lil Tay's brother's death

The rapper's brother also died, and his death is being investigated, according to the Instagram post.

“Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief." they said in the post. Asking for "privacy" in this time of "immense sorrow", the family let the fans know that "Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation."

Why was Lil Tay famous?

As a 9-year-old social media influencer, Lil Tay became famous on the internet. The self-described "youngest flexer of the century," she rose to fame for her Instagram videos that showed off an opulent hip-hop lifestyle.

Five years ago, Lil Tay vanished from the internet, sparking a custody dispute between her parents and the emergence of doubtful online rumours regarding her family's position and well-being. Lil Tay's Instagram was deleted in June 2018, and she posted the phrase "help me" to her story.

A few months later, Lil Tay's Instagram was allegedly hacked, leading to the posting of several abuse claims against her father, Christopher Hope.

According to the claims, Hope had Lil Tay sent to Canada by court order so that she could make money off of her earnings. In an interview with The Daily Beast in 2018, Lil Tay's manager at the time, Harry Tsang, asserted that the accusations were false.

How did Lil Tay die?

The reason behind Lil Tay and her brother's death hasn't been revealed yet.



