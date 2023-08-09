Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to honour late Queen Elizabeth despite Balmoral snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be among the Royal Family members gathered at the Scottish Palace, Balmoral, at the end of summer, but they will still honour the late monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her Balmoral home last year on September 8, a place that she had dubbed to be her fondest.

Amid the upcoming Balmoral get-together, a tradition set by the late Queen, the Sussexes are “certainly not expected” to join in despite having an ‘open invite’ to the royal gatherings, according to Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English.

Despite the snub from the royals, an insider told Page Six that Harry and Meghan “will of course acknowledge and pay their respects to Her Majesty in their own way.”

Although, the sourced added that the pair “haven’t received any information or invitation to plans marking the anniversary of her death.”

Meanwhile, King Charles will mark the anniversary “quietly and privately” at Balmoral but it is not an formal royal event.

And, several sources claimed Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — also will be joining at Balmoral for the meaningful day.

The source continued, “I know the palace has said nothing official is happening,” but the tribute to the late matriarch is very “personal.”

During the time the royals would be gathered in Scotland, Prince Harry and Meghan will be heading to Europe on the day of the anniversary to attend the Invictus Games in the German city of Dusseldorf.