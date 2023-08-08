Royal family keeping close eye on Kate Middleton, Prince William's children

Senior members of the royal family are very much concerned about Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, seemingly keeping them under close watch as they do not want history to repeat itself.

The royal family is reportedly keeping tabs on Prince George’s relationship with his younger sister and brother, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis so that they could grow in a more normal way together.

Prince George is the oldest child of Prince and Princess of Wales's three children and second in line to become king after his father.

Future King George gets support from his siblings. But, the royal family does not want any of them to build feelings like Prince Harry as the Duke mentioned in his book Spare.



"They have to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure," Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly saying that the 10-year-old needs to be able to rely on Charlotte and Louis later.



"He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden," the expert added.

The expert claimed: "By the same token, they don’t wanna feel sidelined," the royal expert- author of The King: The Life of King Charles III- said of Charlotte and Louis. "They don’t wanna feel invisible in his shadow,"

All three children of William and Kate do not even use their royal titles at school. They even go by far more normal names to help them blend in amongst their fellow pupils. They are known at school as George Wales, Charlotte Wales and Louis Wales.



The royal family traditionally do not have a surname as they are known by their first name and royal title in the public eye.



The expert claimed: "The royal family does not want another kid writing a book … another edition of Spare."

He went on saying: "Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother. I think they’re aware of that."



Another royal biographer Angela Levin has also claimed that Harry hasn’t run out of material, adding that "he's got enough for a second book. He seems to have an extraordinary memory. And I think the royal family is quite concerned about that."