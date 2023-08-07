Amanda Abbington ‘Sherlock’ Star Deletes Twitter, Here’s why!

Amanda Abbington just went ghost on Twitter.



Due to criticism following her selection for the most recent season of the BBC entertainment show Strictly Come Dancing, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington cancelled her Twitter account.

Abbington was one of the first celebrities confirmed for Strictly, however, viewers of the dancing competition accused her almost immediately of being a "transphobe" and a "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminism). Some people made a show boycott threat.

Abbington addressed the controversy in a video on Instagram that she titled, “A few thoughts on my Twitter Strictly boycott.”

Abbington claimed that the uproar was brought on by a tweet she made in March criticizing a video of a drag performer acting in a "highly se***lized way" in front of kids.

Addressing the matter on Instagram, Abbington said, “I’m sorry if you feel like you would boycott Strictly for a tweet I made about a drag show.”

She argued that she did not mean to target the trans community with her comments. “I am not a transphobic person, I am a firm supporter of the legitimate trans community. I always have been,” she explained.

The Mr Selfridge actress continued by saying that "some people" have "infiltrated" the trans community and "want to cause damage" to advance the cause.



“What we need to do now more than ever is just make sure that everybody is looking after each other. It’s f*****g toxic out there. It’s horrible,” she said.

In the past, Abbington has said offensive things about transgender women.

“You cannot have a p*nis and want to be referred to as a woman,” she wrote on Facebook in 2020.

In an Instagram video, she appeared to address this, telling her fans that she had written something "stupid" and "ill-informed," which she regretted and for which she offered her apologies. She continued, “I did my research and I’m much more informed now.”