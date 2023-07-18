Katie Price predicts she 'will die in fatal car accident'

Katie Price has left fans in shock as claimed that she knows exactly how she is going to die.

The 45-year-old glamour model has made some shocking claims about her death and funeral plans, predicting she will die in a fatal car accident.

The reality star got candid about her mortality and her post-death plans, explaining she also has a fear of being buried alive.



The mum-of-five, who previously destroyed her car during a drink-drive smash near Partridge Green in West Sussex back in 2021, says she's convinced she will be behind the wheel of a car when she finally does meet her end in an accident that won’t have such a happy ending.



Opening up to actress Kathy Burke in the podcast Where There’s A Will There’s A Wake, Katie said: “I’ve always predicted I'd die in a car crash, I've always said that. The amount of near-death experiences and car crashes I've had, in the car. I've always come out without a scratch on me.”

Reflecting on her cataclysmic 2021 crash, which saw her miraculously survive – and avoid jail as she was handed a suspended sentence, Katie said: "I rolled the car a couple of years ago, I don't even know how I wasn't scratched in that."

She recalled her good fortune in another accident, saying: “In Argentina, the people can Google it, I was just driving along, and it was about two in the morning. Then, we just saw these two horses and there was like a cliff edge the other side and a car coming the other side. So, the driver went into the back of the car but the horse pinged up and it's bum literally went on me. When I opened my eyes, literally the window screen was here."

"I mean, if you’d see that car…and the airbags didn't go off; nothing happened to me." Katie was then upset to know she won’t be able to get cremated if she wants to keep her breast implants after death.

Chatting to her followers during a TikTok live stream, Katie suggested that her ex-husband Peter Andre is the reason "This Morning" star Holly Willoughby "dislikes" her. She was responding to a fan, asking: "Why does Holly Willoughby not like you?"

Prince William and Prince Harry's mom Princess Diana also reportedly predicted that she would lose her life in a fiery car crash almost two years before her fatal accident in Paris in 1997.