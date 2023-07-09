Drake's public response to Childish Gambino's private interview out

Childish Gambino made the comments, to which Drake reacted now

It seems Drake does not forget insults, as was evident from the rapper's recent move where he fired back at Childish Gambino for saying his hit 2018's This is America was originally thought as a diss track to the former.

The Canadian rap star tour with 21Savage titled It's All a Blur is ongoing. As the Grammy winner was performing Headlines at Chicago's United Center on Wednesday, 5 July, several headlines popped up across the stage screens.



One of the headlines reads, "The overrated and over awarded hit song 'This Is America' was originally a Drake diss record."

The dig was in response to a GQ interview of Donald Glover in April, where he said, "This Is America" started out as a joke and, yes, a Drake diss track."

"I had the idea three years before," adding, "I told [director] Hiro [Murai] the idea, and he's like, 'I really want to do that."



"The idea for the song started as a joke. To be completely honest, 'This is America' — that was all we had was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it," he continued.

But then I was like, this shit sounds kind of hard, though. So I was like, let me play with it."