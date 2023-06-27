Police book three for murder of TikToker Ayesha

The man (left) who dropped Ayesha's body at JPMC and the victim. — Geo News

KARACHI: The Karachi police reported progress in the case of a woman's murder, identified as TikToker Ayesha, whose body was dumped at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Tuesday.



Days after the mysterious incident was reported, the police registered a first information report (FIR) under the provisions of murder with Sultan, the victim's father, as the complainant.

Investigations by the police revealed that the victim died due to drug abuse at a dance party in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) three days ago.

Three people have been booked for Ayesha's murder, including a man named Jibran Saleem alias Jerry, a woman named Pinky and another suspect Ali who left her body at the hospital, while a man named Sameer is also mentioned in the case.

The contents of the FIR mentioned that Sultan, a resident of Punjab's Okara district, received a phone call at his home informing him about his daughter's death following a drug overdose at a dance party. Jibran, Ali, and Pinky took Ayesha to the dance party in DHA Phase-II Sunset Boulevard, where Sameer was already present, the FIR mentions.

On the other hand, progress in the probe also came after Jibran was identified using CCTV footage and eventually arrested during a raid carried out in DHA.

Meanwhile, the police have also detained the deceased woman's husband and mother-in-law as well as the renter of the car used to dump the body at JPMC.

Police, on the other hand, are still waiting for Ayesha's post-mortem report.

On Saturday, two unidentified people abandoned the young girl's body in the JPMC's emergency ward and hurriedly sneaked out of the crowded trauma centre.

According to police officials, hospital authorities confirmed that a man and woman brought the body to the hospital that morning and fled. "The deceased was brought from Defence Housing Authority," the police had said.

'No legal action'

Meanwhile, Ayesha's mother-in-law, Nusrat Sobia, who resides in Karachi, was investigated by the police.

"I have been living in Gulistan-e-Jauhar for 16 years. Muhammad Adil is my elder son and drove a taxi until six months ago," she said.

Sobia added that her son is a drug addict and returns home after several days. She revealed that her son married Ayesha two years ago.

"Ayesha used to live with me and work at a salon. I was visiting my native town in Punjab for the last one week," she said, adding that the family neither had any dispute nor enmity with anyone.

"We do not want any kind of legal action," the mother-in-law had said in her statement to the police.