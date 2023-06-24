Young girl’s body abandoned at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital

Surgical complex Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). — Facebook/PSF JPMC Unit/File

KARACHI: A body of a young girl, who reportedly died of drug abuse, was abandoned at the emergency ward of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi on Saturday.



An unidentified man and a woman slipped away from the hospital’s crowded trauma centre, leaving behind the body earlier in the morning, according to police officials.

They said that police were looking into details of the vehicle used in the crime; however, according to sources, it seems to be a case of a drug overdose, but the real cause of death would be ascertained after an autopsy report.

"The deceased was brought from the Defence Housing Authority," the police said.

The people in the car left the girl's body and fled after giving preliminary details to the hospital, the police said, adding that hospital authorities had informed them that the woman had said her name was "Sehrish" while the deceased was "Ayesha".

SSP South Asad Raza said the girl was brought to the hospital at 7:30am. She was already dead when she was brought in.

He added that the postmortem of the dead girl was being conducted, However, preliminary information suggests that she died due to a drug overdose.

However, it is yet to be discovered if the girl was tortured before her death.

Raza also said that the car, its driver, and passengers had been identified using close-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the hospital.

In the CCTV footage from the hospital, the vehicle in which the woman's body was brought can be seen.

The vehicle arrived outside the hospital emergency room at 7:28am, and a woman and man could be seen getting out of it. They then can be seen with the body on a gurney.

The footage also shows them talking to the hospital staff in the emergency room. In one frame, the woman can be seen walking out of the emergency room while apparently talking on the phone.

She left the emergency room at 07:42am. After she left, the hospital staff could be seen inspecting the body on the gurney.

Hospital authorities also said that the girl — 18 years old — had been identified, and preliminary reports revealed her husband belongs to Lahore.

Autopsy completed

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya told the media that the autopsy has been performed on the woman’s body but the cause of death was not immediately ascertained.

She said samples have been obtained for chemical analysis, adding that apparently there are no marks of torture on the body.

Fingerprints of the deceased have also been obtained, she added.

A postmortem report will be prepared based on the chemical analysis results which will ascertain the cause of death, the police surgeon said.