No FIR yet against culprits of dead woman dumped at JPMC

The passage to the emergency department at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. — Patients' Aid Foundation

KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) has not yet been registered against the culprits involved in dumping a dead woman's body, identified as Ayesha, at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) even after 24 hours have passed since the incident.

However, the police said that an investigation into the matter is ongoing. So far, they have not been able to find any trace of the woman and the man who drove the car and left the body at the medical facility, Geo News reported.

Two unidentified people, a day earlier, abandoned the body of a young girl in the JPMC's emergency ward and hurriedly sneaked out of the crowded trauma centre.

According to police officials, hospital authorities confirmed that a young man and woman brought the body to the hospital this morning and fled.

They said that police were looking into details of the vehicle used in the crime.

"The deceased was brought from Defence Housing Authority," the police said.

"Raids are being conducted to arrest the woman and the man," police officials told Geo News.

They added that a case will be registered once Ayesha's parents arrive in Karachi, and the dead body will also be handed over to them.

The police have, however, recovered the vehicle used to transport the dead body, while both the car's owner and its renter have been detained.



Meanwhile, Ayesha's mother-in-law, Nusrat Sobia, resides in Karachi, and the police are currently in contact with her and have obtained her statement.

"I have been living in Gulistan-e-Jauhar for 16 years. Muhammad Adil is my elder son and drove a taxi until six months ago," she said.

Sobia added that her son is a drug addict and returns home after several days. She revealed that her son married Ayesha two years ago.

"Ayesha used to live with me and work at a salon. I was visiting my native town in Punjab for the last one week," she said, adding that the family neither had any dispute nor enmity with anyone.

"We do not want any kind of legal action," the mother-in-law said in her statement to the police.

Consequently, Karachi South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asad Raza said that the police had rejected Sobia's statement.

"Ayesha's body was not given to her despite her mother-in-law's request. Her body will be handed over to her father," Raza said.

The SSP added that the deceased woman has five sisters and one brother, while the mother has passed away.

"Efforts are being made to file a case on a complaint filed by Ayesha's father," the police official said, adding that the state would register it if her father did not.



Meanwhile, the police have been continuing the search for the woman and man who flee after leaving Ayesha's body at the hospital. "They will be arrested soon," the SSP said.

Raza informed Geo News that the mother-in-law is being investigated, while the police are searching for her husband.

Autopsy done

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya, on Saturday, told the media that the autopsy has been performed on the woman’s body but the cause of death was not immediately ascertained.

She said samples have been obtained for chemical analysis, adding that apparently there are no marks of torture on the body.

Fingerprints of the deceased have also been obtained, she added.

A postmortem report will be prepared based on the chemical analysis results which will ascertain the cause of death, the police surgeon said.