Guns N’ Roses finish epic Glastonbury show with Dave Grohl

Guns N’ Roses shocked their fans by bringing out Dave Grohl for their last song during their epic Glastonbury performance. The rock band had the honour of taking the Saturday headline slot for the major festival.
The original lineup for the performance included 61-year-old Axl Rose, 57-year-old Slash, and 59-year-old Duff McKagan who previously reunited back in 2015. After they performed several of their major hits on the pyramid stage, they shocked their fans by bringing out the frontman of the Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl to help end their performance.
When inviting him onto the stage, Axl Rose decisively declared: “There's no such thing as too many f****** guitars.”
They then went on to give an epic performance of the song Paradise City after which they exited the stage, with Slash pulling off a handstand before doing so.
This was not Dave’s first performance at the 2023 festival, as he earlier performed with The Pretenders on Saturday and also pulled off a surprise performance with the Foo Fighters on Friday, which was a huge success with the audience.
Guns N’ Roses were formed back in 1985 and since then they have accumulated a long list of smash hits which have proudly stood the test of tie including Welcome to the Jungle and Sweet Child O' Mine.
