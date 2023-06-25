Princess Anne has major role in ‘maintaining the stability’ in royal family

Princess Anne is continuing to hold the familial ties together in the royal family, more so after the death of her mother.

Speaking to Express.co.uk on behalf of Slingo, Body language expert Darren Stanton revealed that Princess Anne will be the glue that hold the royal family together.

The comments come in light of the fact that King Charles and Queen Camilla plan on gathering the whole family together at the Scotland Residence, the Balmoral, which was Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite place.

Stanton added, that the late Queen’s loss will be felt by her immediate children the “most” because life at Balmoral with the Queen is all they have known.

“Princess Anne is a very resilient person and I think she’s going to be very important to maintain the stability, especially the emotional stability of those who are feeling upset,” he explained. “She shares the Queen’s same stoicism and will be a pillar of strength for her relatives.”

Princess Anne and the Queen shared a close bond due to their work ethic, sense of humour and love of horses. Moreover, the Princess, 72, is famously known to be the hardest working royal, after accomplishing a number of engagements and appearances as part of her royal duties.

Meanwhile, amid the strained ties of Prince Harry and the royal family, especially with his elder brother William, Princess Anne seems to be the only hope.

While the situation seems grave with no signs of reconciliations, Anne can actually help placate the tensions between Harry and William.

An insider told the Mail on Sunday, “People talk about Prince Andrew being the Spare but Anne was the second-born, too, and particularly since Diana died has always felt a duty to support her nephew,” the insider continued. “Both Anne and Harry have a great sense of humour and more in common than it might seem.”

The source suggested that Harry “should talk to her about her experiences. She is shrewd, she could tell him a lot about what she went through.”