Britney Spears pulls off dance routine to 1995 hit ‘Scream’

Britney Spears showed off her dance moves to 42 million followers on Instagram as she pulled off a dance routine to Michael and Janet Jackson’s hit track Scream. The 41-year-old donned a black crop top and a bright green thong as she displayed her moves.

To complete the bold look, she rocked a pair of black leather knee-high boots for the video. Her golden locks were left open and added to the magic of her performance as she pointed her intense gaze towards the camera.

She showed off her excitement by captioning the post: “Today dancing to Scream !!!”

Though she went solo for the video, the singer is currently enjoying some time off with her husband Sam Ashgari. She was seen posing back to back with her Iranian-American husband, who she tied the knot with the previous year.

She styled her hair to fall in voluminous curls over her shoulders as she donned a pair of aviator shades along with a floral red crop top with scoop neck detailing that was tied at the front.

Sam, on the other hand, donned a light jean jacket over a green shirt and cream pants as he beamed at the camera.