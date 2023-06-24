Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘run out of road’: ‘Allergic to trying’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been bashed for ‘harping on’ about wanting to do meaningful work when they are allegedly ‘allergic to labor’

These claims and admissions have been issued by The Spectator’s author Kara Kennedy.

She started the converastion off by referencing “how many PR blunders have Meghan and Harry made in the last three years,” because “when the pair first announced that they were stepping down as working members of the royal family, the majority of people were at least quietly supportive.”

“The naughty prince and his American actress wife just weren’t a good fit for public service, and wanted to focus on their own thing,” after all.

But “three years later we have learned that their main ‘thing’ is grifting.”

“Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent on them in exchange for work, they wanted a job that was more real, remember?”

“But as the recent Spotify drama has shown, Harry and Meghan are allergic to labor. Now the pair have run out of road.”