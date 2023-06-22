Bebe Rexha takes back stage in Philadelphia two days after phone incident

Bebe Rexha refuses to let anything deter her from entertaining her fans.
During a concert in New York City on Sunday, an audience member threw his phone at Bebe Rexha, causing her injury. However, the determined pop star made a triumphant return to the stage at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
In a display of resilience and humor, Rexha even light-heartedly addressed the incident during her performance.
Wearing a bandage above her eye, where she was struck by the device, the 33-year-old Grammy nominee took a moment to acknowledge the audience before performing her 2016 hit "In the Name of Love."
A video captured by Twitter user @_belindanicole captured Rexha's remarks. She jokingly stated, "We're almost towards the end. No phones in the face — thank God."
The article mocked Kate Middleton for waring a 'little hat'
The hail was reportedly the size of golf balls, leaving fans running out of the venue to escape the onslaught
There has been tension between the two over Kim’s work with Dolce & Gabbana for their runway collection
Queen Camilla, according to a lip leader, asked King Charles to stay with her
Hulu renews 'Nine Perfect Strangers' for Season 2 with Nicole Kidman returning as lead and new cast additions
Ryan Murphy refutes claims of blackballing AHS crew members who refuse to cross picket lines