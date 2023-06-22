 
Thursday June 22, 2023
Entertainment

Bebe Rexha takes back stage in Philadelphia two days after phone incident

Bebe Rexha continued with her performance in The Fillmore in Philadelphia after being hit by a phone in NYC

By Web Desk
June 22, 2023
Bebe Rexha refuses to let anything deter her from entertaining her fans.

During a concert in New York City on Sunday, an audience member threw his phone at Bebe Rexha, causing her injury. However, the determined pop star made a triumphant return to the stage at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Tuesday. 

In a display of resilience and humor, Rexha even light-heartedly addressed the incident during her performance.

Wearing a bandage above her eye, where she was struck by the device, the 33-year-old Grammy nominee took a moment to acknowledge the audience before performing her 2016 hit "In the Name of Love."

A video captured by Twitter user @_belindanicole captured Rexha's remarks. She jokingly stated, "We're almost towards the end. No phones in the face — thank God."