Bebe Rexha takes back stage in Philadelphia two days after phone incident

Bebe Rexha refuses to let anything deter her from entertaining her fans.

During a concert in New York City on Sunday, an audience member threw his phone at Bebe Rexha, causing her injury. However, the determined pop star made a triumphant return to the stage at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

In a display of resilience and humor, Rexha even light-heartedly addressed the incident during her performance.

Wearing a bandage above her eye, where she was struck by the device, the 33-year-old Grammy nominee took a moment to acknowledge the audience before performing her 2016 hit "In the Name of Love."

A video captured by Twitter user @_belindanicole captured Rexha's remarks. She jokingly stated, "We're almost towards the end. No phones in the face — thank God."