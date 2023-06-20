Johnny Depp rocks out with Hollywood Vampires onstage following ankle fracture

Johnny Depp did not let his fractured ankle stop him from rocking out on stage over the weekend.

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum, 60, was spotted on stage with his band Hollywood Vampires at the Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands Saturday, June 17th, 2023, and backstage at Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium Sunday, June 18th, 2023, via People Magazine.

In a carousel shared onto Instagram by band Def Leppard, Depp was seen smiling backstage next to Joe Elliott in one of the photos. The caption of the post read, “Backstage meeting at @graspopmetalmeeting @johnnydepp @alicecooper @hollywoodvampires”

The Jeanne du Barry star’s rockstar getup consisted of a black marble-printed waistcoat with a cropped leather jacket on top, boasting various symbols on the sleeves. Underneath, he wore a white tank and stacked a bunch of chunky necklaces. He also donned a pair of purple lens sunglasses and a bright blue Baker boy hat, as a red, white and black printed scar hung out from his pants pocket.



Wearing a pair of black leather pants, the top of his medical boot could be seen on his left foot.

Later, the Hollywood Vampires also shared glimpses from the performance and stating their next stop for the shows. Though he played a show in Romania a week and a half ago, Depp's weekend run was his longest since the injury.



Last month, The Hollywood Vampires — composed of Depp, Alice Cooper and Aerosmith member Joe Perry, as well as Tommy Henriksen — announced the postponement of their three U.S. tour dates, which were slated to take place in the next week then.



“Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

Depp also posted of his injury from his IG handle telling fans that he was “very sorry to miss” the New Hampshire, Boston and New York show. But he promised fans “an amazing show” and his “sincerest apologies.”