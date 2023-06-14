Meghan Markle not 'fiercely modern feminist' as King Charles wife Queen Camilla

Since stepping down from royal duties and relocating to the US alongside her husband Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has remained vocal about the women's rights issues that matter most to her, but she's not as 'fiercely modern feminist' as Queen Camilla, according to an expert

Royal commentator Jennie Bond believes that there's another outspoken royal feminist before the Duchess of Sussex joined the family, adding King Charles III's second wife Queen Camilla is deeply committed to women's issues.

"The Queen is absolutely passionate about reading and saw huge success when she launched her Reading Room charity on Instagram. She has read since she was young and loves nothing more than sitting quietly with King Charles and reading in separate corners of the same room," Jennie Bond said.



"The Queen is a fiercely modern feminist who has some radical and forward thinking ideas—Meghan was certainly not the first member of the family to claim this credential," she further said.



The expert added: "I think she has probably be surprised—and thrilled—by the success of this literary venture but she remains loyal to her other charities and causes, particularly domestic violence."

However, it's also fact that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother, Meghan, has also been outspoken about her feminism for most of her time in the spotlight.

Alongside other initiatives she took for the betterment of women, Meghan has also launched her Archetypes podcast that challenges limiting preconceptions of women. Harry's wife has also campaigned for women through various philanthropic projects.

Camilla, 75, and her husband Charles III were officially crowned on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey. While Harry attended the ceremony, Meghan was noticeably absent. The former American actress stayed behind in California with the couple’s two children.

Hilary Fordwich, a British royals expert, has claimed that the new Queen and the Duchess were never close, and therefore her absence wasn’t felt during the festivities.

