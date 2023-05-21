Chris Pratt 'chess' grip stuns Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a fan of his son-in-law Chris Pratt's chess techniques.

Speaking to ExtraTV, the veteran actor said, "In all fairness, I am a mediocre chess player … It is just that Chris Pratt has just begun playing chess, but he's very, very focused."

"He's very, very smart, and he's a quick, quick learner. I think he's extraordinary, the actor continued. "I was in the middle of a game, almost losing the game, so I had to stay focused. I had to visualise myself as the winner. I said, 'Please, can you leave right now? I'm about to lose!'"

Earlier, the Marvel star admitted that he failed to beat his father-in-law at the game.

Stopping by at the Late Night with Seth Meyers, Pratt revealed, "It is pretty surreal! I've gotten to obviously know the regular guy and all of that, he's a great dad, a great grandad, and a good father-in-law and he's got a wealth of experience.

"It's been very nice, he's a great dude. We play chess a lot. I've never beaten him, he's very, very good. "