Seven killed in Karachi Express inferno

Security officials search for victims inside a burnt out carriage following an overnight fire in the Karachi Express passenger train near Sukkur on April 27, 2023. — AFP

A massive fire — apparently caused by a short circuit — claimed lives of at least seven passengers in Karachi Express near Tando Masti Khan in Sindh’s Khairpur district on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the ill-fated passenger train was heading from Karachi to Lahore when it met with the accident in the early hours.

“Seven passengers, including three children, lost their lives while four others went missing when a passenger coach of the train caught fire,” read the statement.

Immediately, the train was stopped near Tando Masti Khan Railway Station and the fire was doused. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique ordered an inquiry into the tragic incident.

Addressing the National Assembly session today, the minister hinted at the possibility of sabotage in the tragic incident.

Apparently, the fire erupted inside the coach due to a short circuit, Rafique added. He further said that the facts about the incident will come to the fore in a day or two.

In June 2021, over 50 passengers were killed and more than 100 others sustained injuries when two trains collided in Sindh's Ghotki.

The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterwards, railways officials had said, adding that the collision took place between the Raiti and Obaro railway stations.