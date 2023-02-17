Two killed, six injured as blast hits Quetta-bound Jaffar Express

MULTAN: Two passengers were killed and six injured when a blast hit a Jaffar Express bogie near Chichawatni on Thursday. The cause of the blast could not be established as Railways Police and Counter Terrorism Department teams were busy investigating the matter, railways officials said.

A woman who belonged to Okara was among the dead. She was heading to Okara from Sadiqabad. Her body was dispatched to Okara on the orders of the railways authorities with instructions to take care of injured persons.

Railways Divisional Commercial Officer Adnan Murwat told The News that at least two passengers were killed and six others injured as a result of the blast in the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express. “The blast occurred when the train was passing through the Chichawatni railway station while coming from Peshawar, at 7:50 am. The blast occurred in bogie No6 of the economy class. The injured were moved to DHQ Chichawatni and Sahiwal hospitals. The nature of the blast was still unknown,” he said. The Jaffar Express has faced the second blast in a span of three weeks.