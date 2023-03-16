Prince William reveals her mom Princess Diana would be disappointed: Here's why

Prince William, who is a longstanding campaigner on homelessness like his mother, has revealed that Princess Diana would be 'disappointed' by lack of progress in tackling homelessness.

The Prince of Wales has expressed this while speaking with Nel and Miles who experienced Homelessness and received help through the charity Groundswell, which enables people who have experience of homelessness to create solutions and move themselves out to benefit of our whole society.

King Charles III's eldest son believes his late mother, Princess Diana, would be upset that more progress hasn't been made to combat homelessness.



Kate Middleton's husband was introduced to the plight of street sleepers and others without homes by Diana, who took him and his brother Prince Harry to shelters, and he is a longstanding campaigner on the issue.



In a new video, William said: "My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did," Prince William said. "I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it."

The video was made by Comic Relief and will air in full during a telethon this Friday. In a short clip released on Wednesday, William is seen visiting a charity called Groundswell, which Comic Relief is supporting, and recording a podcast as part of Groundswell's Listen Up! Project.