'Luther' creator shutdowns questions on film's ending

Luther creator Neil Cross explained ending differences of detective series and film.
"He goes to prison for a whole bunch of stuff that he's done. But Robey is still the mechanism behind which a lot of this stuff gets released," he told RadioTimes.
"There's a great gag that we gave to Patrick Malahide about 'having a photograph in the Cloud, whatever that is.' So we can assume that Robey has drawn down that photograph of a dead body, right? So the continuity and the lore, as it were, is still entirely logically and dramatically consistent," the writer added.
The 54-year-old continued, "But the needle that we had to thread, and it’s a unique needle, is that we had two audiences to address. Audience number one is the fans who are familiar with Luther and what he's done, and why. But there's a second audience, which is people coming into the world entirely ignorant. And we had to construct the story such that it was equally satisfying for both audiences."
