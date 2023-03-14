'Luther' creator shutdowns questions on film's ending

 
'Luther' creator explains TV show ending different with film 'Luther' creator explains TV show ending different with film

By Web Desk
March 14, 2023
Luther creator Neil Cross explained ending differences of detective series and film.

"He goes to prison for a whole bunch of stuff that he's done. But Robey is still the mechanism behind which a lot of this stuff gets released," he told RadioTimes.

"There's a great gag that we gave to Patrick Malahide about 'having a photograph in the Cloud, whatever that is.' So we can assume that Robey has drawn down that photograph of a dead body, right? So the continuity and the lore, as it were, is still entirely logically and dramatically consistent," the writer added.

The 54-year-old continued, "But the needle that we had to thread, and it’s a unique needle, is that we had two audiences to address. Audience number one is the fans who are familiar with Luther and what he's done, and why. But there's a second audience, which is people coming into the world entirely ignorant. And we had to construct the story such that it was equally satisfying for both audiences."