Shania Twain breaks down nonexistent relationship with ex-husband after affair

Shania Twain talks about the moments she felt “uncontrollably fragile” after finding out about her husband’s affair.

The singer broke it all down during her heart-to-heart on the Armchair Expert podcast.

In the midst of the converastion she addressed the emotions that followed learning of Lange's affair with her close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

“I don't think that a lot of things that happened to me since my divorce should have been so hard on me,” she admitted.

“I should have been less naive about life's ups and downs. Maybe I'm too much, like, 'That's all behind me'.”

It was only after almost a decade that Twain felt the situation less embarrassing.

For those unversed, Twain and Marie-Anne’s ex wound up marrying on New Years Day 2011, after commiserating over their shared heartbreak.

Explaining the decision Twain even went as far as to allege, “I did not get close to Fred at all, we didn't have each other's numbers,” at the start.

“He was not really part of our daily lives because he was working these crazy hours. A lot of travel [for his] very high-profile company, just suit and tie and so he would be around, like, weekend dinners and stuff like that — we would all eat together and that was it.”

He even handled the affair much better than her, “He was so thoughtful about it all… It was not cool with him, but he was smarter about it.”

Whereas “I was uncontrollably fragile over it, which I had never felt before ever because I thought for once I was stable. I really believe that I'm safe, so that really devastated me I think more than any other instability I've ever felt.”

“This is one of the smartest people I know, he didn't know either. That helped me feel better… Neither of us saw it coming … I allowed myself to trust too much … I did let my guard down too much,” she also added before concluding.