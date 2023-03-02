Erin Holland asks Ben Cutting for 'round 2' of getting married

Australian model and PSL presenter Erin Holland poses in Pakistani traditional dress. — Instagram/@erinvholland

Australian model and Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter Erin Holland has asked her husband, Australian cricketer Ben Cutting, about "Round 2" of getting married.



The former Miss World Australia came up with the "Round 2" idea after trying a wedding gown at a local designer's boutique, during her time in Pakistan.

Looking ethereal in the heavily-embellished silver gown, Erin said she deeply adored its beautiful and delicate details.

The model shared a three-picture carousel wearing the dress and shared it on her Instagram feed. In the caption, she tagged Cutting, asking him what he thinks about holding another marriage ceremony — a Pakistani version of a dream wedding.

"Round 2 @cuttsy_31?," Erin wrote followed by emojis of a bride, a ring and a groom.

"I die for the detail in these local designs.. what a dream!," she adored the beautiful embroidery of the gown.



The pair had recently united in Multan after being away from one another, for a bit too long as they were travelling due to their hectic schedules as part of the ongoing eighth edition of the PSL.

The couple was ecstatic to see each other after the break. Holland, a regular PSL presenter, shared the loving moment with her husband on Instagram.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of his team's training camp, Cutting said he and his wife "love" coming to the country.

"We look forward to it every year [...] coming back to PSL and the country Pakistan, the hospitality and the cricket... it is awesome," he said.

The cricketer has remained a part of PSL for the last five seasons. After representing Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in previous seasons, Cutting is representing the Kings in this year's tournament.

On the other hand, Holland has returned as a presenter accompanying her Pakistani counterpart Zainab Abbas.

She is a much-adored celebrity in Pakistan as she has been a dominant part of PSL throughout its seasons. She attended the fourth, fifth and seventh editions. Apart from her commentary, people love Holland for her vibrant personality and striking dressing sense.