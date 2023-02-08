Erin Holland 'can't wait to be back' at PSL 8

Cricket presenter Erin Holland at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — Instagram/@erinvholland

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland is excited to once again participate in the eighth season of Pakistan's mega-cricket event, Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is slated to kick off on February 13.

Holland is a much-adored celebrity in Pakistan as she has been a dominant part of PSL throughout its seasons. She attended the fourth, fifth and seventh editions. Apart from her commentary, people love Holland for her vibrant personality and striking dressing sense.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced a panel of 15 commentators and two presenters for the upcoming 34-match tournament in its eighth edition.

Holland, who was named one of the presenters of the event alongside Zainab Abbas, said that she "can't wait to be back" at the PSL.

The commentators announced by PCB include Alan Wilkins, Bazid Khan, Danny Morrison, Daren Ganga, Dominic Cork, Mark Butcher, Nick Knight, Sana Mir, Sikandar Bakht, Simon Doull, Urooj Mumtaz, Vernon Philander and Waqar Younis. They will commentate in English. Meanwhile, Marina Iqbal and Tariq Saeed will be the Urdu commentators.

It should be noted here that Holland's husband — Australian cricketer Ben Cutting — will also be seen in action during the PSL 8 as he was picked up by the Karachi Kings.

The all-rounder played for Peshawar Zalmi in the previous edition.

The PSL 8 will be played across four venues from February 13 to March 19. The Multan and Karachi-leg matches will be held from February 13-26, before the action shifts to Lahore and Rawalpindi where 20 matches will be played from February 26 to March 19.



The opening ceremony of PSL 8 will be held in Multan on February 13 prior to the tournament opener between 2021 winners Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars. Meanwhile, the closing ceremony and final will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host the play-offs.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles, while the Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

Rawalpindi will stage 11 fixtures, Karachi and Lahore will host nine matches each, while Multan will have five home games.