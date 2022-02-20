PSL presenter Erin Holland poses like a true diva in eastern wear: See

Erin Holland

Australian Cricket commentator Erin Holland robbed hearts in desi style at the Pakistan Super League( PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Holland keeps providing insights into her look from the Gaddafi Stadium.

She was surely a vision in an eastern dress showcasing her beauty to the world.

Taking to twitter, the former Miss Australia shared breathtaking clicks and tweeted, “Something special from Rangrasiya for @thePSLt20 today.. #LQVKK.”

Her three-piece outfit looked gorgeous with a pinned dupatta on the side.

In accessories, she wore a pair of blue ear studs and tied her hair in a center-parted sleek bun.



