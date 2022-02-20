PSL presenter Erin Holland poses like a true diva in eastern wear: See

Australian Cricket commentator Erin Holland robbed hearts in desi style at the Pakistan Super League( PSL) seventh edition 2022.
Holland keeps providing insights into her look from the Gaddafi Stadium.
She was surely a vision in an eastern dress showcasing her beauty to the world.
Taking to twitter, the former Miss Australia shared breathtaking clicks and tweeted, “Something special from Rangrasiya for @thePSLt20 today.. #LQVKK.”
Her three-piece outfit looked gorgeous with a pinned dupatta on the side.
In accessories, she wore a pair of blue ear studs and tied her hair in a center-parted sleek bun.
Queen Elizabeth gets into survival mode and kicks out Prince Andrew in bid to ‘hang onto’ monarchy
Adele called off her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency on January 20
Queen Elizabeth causes a nation-wide frenzy with a positive diagnosis for covid-19
Sabrina Carpenter sheds light on her intentions and plans for new music
Alec Baldwin and his family have purchased a retreat in Vermont — a farmhouse and about 50 acres
Lincoln Center will honour Cate Blanchett with its 47th Chaplin Award at the arts organization’s annual gala