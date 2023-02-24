VIDEO: Erin Holland, Ben Cutting reunite

Australian model and sports presenter Erin Holland with her cricketer husband and Karachi Kings all-rounder Ben Cutting. — Instagram/@erinvholland

Hugs and kisses were showered after Australian model and sports presenter Erin Holland reunited with Ben Cutting, her husband and Karachi Kings all-rounder, in Multan.

The pair was away from one another, for a bit too long, as the two continued travelling to and fro following their hectic schedules during the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While Erin was in Multan presenting for the matches in the city, Cutting was in Karachi.

They were reunited on February 22, when Cutting came to the city of saints for playing against Multan Sultans — and his team lost a nail-biting match.

The couple was ecstatic to see each other after the break. Holland, a regular PSL presenter, shared a loving moment with her husband on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, the Australian diva wrote: "Weeks, months apart, wherever we are in the world, always feels like home with you."

"Agree @realshoaibmalik, it needed to be a 10 min hug," she added while tagging her husband's teammate Shoaib Malik in the post.

Earlier before the PSL's start, Cutting shared Pakistan's people and culture bringing the couple back to Pakistan.



Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of his team's training camp, the Australian cricketer said he and his wife "love" coming to the country.

"We look forward to it every year [...] coming back to PSL and the country Pakistan, the hospitality and the cricket... it is awesome," he said.

The cricketer has remained a part of PSL for the last five seasons. After representing Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in previous seasons, Cutting is representing the Kings in this year's tournament.

On the other hand, Holland has returned as a presenter accompanying her renowned Pakistani counterpart Zainab Abbas in the commentary panel.