Sean Penn and Robin Wright's son, Hopper Penn insists he's 'not a nepo baby'

Sean Penn and House of Cards star Robin Wright's son Hopper Penn insists that he is not a "nepo baby."



Hopper Penn, who stars with his mother on Devil's Peak, told Yahoo! Entertainment, "I don’t give a s*** about that, because I’m not one."

Recalling the time when he was doing Let Me Go the Right Away, a film directed by Steven Spielberg’s daughter Destry and written by Stephen King’s son Owen, Hopper said, " It came up when we were shooting,"

He continued, "Destry had shown me an article calling it a 'nepotism film' and I just laughed about it. I was like, 'They’re just pissed that they’re not in the movie!' And then Ben Stiller backed us up, and he also comes from an actor family. So I really don’t care — I’m never going to see those people."



