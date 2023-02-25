Pedro Pascal's 'The Last of Us' & 'The Mandalorian' same: Jon Favreau.

Pedro Pascal's surviving apocalypse veteran Joel in The Last of Us and the most sought-after bounty hunter in a galaxy far far way in The Mandalorian are somewhat similar, according to Jon Favreau.

During an interview with Empire, the filmmaker said, It's a great show, by the way," adding, "I've been on the road, I missed the last one, so I don't want any spoilers. [Pascal] 's great!"

Moreover, Joel and Mando have quite similarities, where the focus of the Narcos star as a protective father figure protecting a child in a dangerous world.

The Iron Man star commented on the "central relationship" which joints both shows.

"It's amazing how much [Pascal] 's really cornered the market on this dad, protective father archetype," Favreau continued. "But they're different characters, though! Completely different characters, but both have that same... There's a central relationship of modelling a protective father in a not very communicative relationship."

Pascal also compared the two shows, saying the two shows are both, "in good hands because [the creators] love it so much."