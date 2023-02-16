Florence Pugh spotted with new mystery man in London after split from Zach Braff

Florence Pugh seems to have moved on from ex Zach Braff to a new mystery man.

According to pictures obtained by Page Six, the British actress, 27, was spotted walking to Charlie Gooch in London on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

In the photos, Pugh and Gooch were seen walking hand-in-hand before settling in at an outdoor restaurant on Valentine’s Day.

Per the outlet, the pair was seen ‘rocking matching bands on their ring fingers.’ However, neither the Black Widow actress nor Gooch have confirmed nor commented on their relationship status publicly.

Gooch, who was identified by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, was first photographed with Pugh in December when they partied the night away after the British Fashion Awards.

The outing comes less than one year after Pugh confirmed her breakup from the Scrubs alum, 47.

The Little Women star and Braff were first linked in April 2019 after the Marvel actress starred in her former beau’s short film, In the Time It Takes to Get There.

Per Us Weekly, Pugh, who long defended the pair’s romance amid age gap criticism, and the Cheaper By the Dozen star first sparked breakup speculation in May 2022. Pugh and Midsommar co-star Will Poulter were spotted together on a getaway to Ibiza, Spain.

However, the Lady MacBeth actress confirmed in August 2022 that she and Braff had quietly called it quits earlier that year.