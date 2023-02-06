Jennifer Lopez stuns with killing dance moves ahead of extravagant performance at Grammy Awards

Jennifer Lopez has showcased her sultry dance moves as she geared up for her extravagant on-stage performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Ben Affleck's sweetheart has been spotted practising her moves ahead of her onstage performance at the Grammys.



Lopez was seen strutting her stuff in the dance studio, getting ready for the spectacular show at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old looked incredible in a pair of grey sweatpants and a cropped white t-shirt as she worked her way through a series of sultry moves while she rehearsed.

She also rocked black and pink Jordans on her foot. She appeared wearing her hair in a messy updo while getting to grips with props including a clear umbrella ahead of the prestigious awards ceremony.