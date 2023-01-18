Simon Cowell set to launch Britain’s Got Talent spin-off dedicated to pets

Simon Cowell is reportedly planning to launch a Britain’s Got Talent spinoff with main focus on animals.

The music mogul’s new show will give a chance to pet owners to showcase their pets' skills on television.

The idea of a program dedicated to animals came to the reality TV judge after the success of BGT’s one-off episode featuring magicians.

An insider spilt to The Mirror, “Simon has long been a fan of the animal acts on Britain’s Got Talent so nobody was surprised when the notion of a furry friends special was raised.

"Ultimate Magician proved there’s an appetite for these spectacular showcases, so why not? There’s a couple of ideas on the table but the animals are leading the way at the moment.”

This comes after it was announced that Cowell’s close pal Bruno Tonioli will be replacing David Walliams on Britain's Got Talent.

“Bruno has all the right experience and his famous exuberance will go down a treat. He and Simon have long hoped to work together so this has proved the perfect opportunity,” a source said.

“Everyone’s very excited,” the insider added.