Here’s why Pamela Anderson refuses to read Lily James’ letter about portraying her

Pamela Anderson is still not happy about Hulu’s 2022 Pam & Tommy series, which is based on a part of her life.

Lily James starred as Anderson in the miniseries, which depicts her 1990s relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. It also includes the incident of her theft and sale of her infamous home movie.

According to an interview with Pamela published by The New York Times on January 13, 2023, the Downton Abbey actress wanted “nothing more than to honour” the Baywatch star, but her attempt fell flat.

The article revealed a “scanned copy of that letter still sits in Ms. Anderson’s inbox somewhere, unread.” Pamela also added that she will never watch the series as the project felt like an exploitation of her travails, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was already hurtful enough the first time [the tape made headlines],” Anderson said. “It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really?’ People are still capitalising off that thing?”

The Cinderella star previously admitted in an interview with Porter magazine that she “wish it had been different.” She added that she reached out to the star to no avail. “My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.”

Anderson added that for years she resisted offers to do projects about her life. James and the producers had previously reached out to Anderson, but she had “chosen not to engage,” producer Robert Siegel has said. “So we’ve respected her desire not to be involved.”

Per the outlet, James went on to receive an Emmy and Golden Globe best actress nomination for her portrayal of Anderson. The show was also nominated for best TV movie or limited series.

Meanwhile, Anderson is releasing her own memoir, Love, Pamela, and is the subject of the Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, which will be coming out on January 31st, 2023.