Trevor Noah regrets doing this one thing on ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah reflected back on having the regret of this one thing, that could be handled differently on The Daily Show.

The Daily Show on Comedy Central is currently in between hosts. The late-night news and talk show has been hosted by South African-born comedian Trevor Noah since 2015. Who replaced Jon Stewart.

The duo enjoyed a special relationship, although some rumors at that time suggested that a feud was brewing between them, when Stewart returned to television in September 2021.

As a host of a huge political-centric satire show in Hollywood, Noah admitted that he found himself caught up in the tribal rivalry that tends to separate various demographics into two main factions.

He said that this was a mistake, as he believes that there are always more ways to tackle any problem.

“I think as we live in a society where we increasingly introduce ourselves with the things that separate us, we forget that real friendships come from the similarities. And then the disagreements are how we polish each other as human beings,” Noah said.

“And that's what I wish I could have said a lot more clearly on the show… Somebody that you may not agree with on most things can do something that you like.”