Kody Brown and Meri Brown did not patch up because of Christine Brown, says Robyn Brown

Robyn Brown stated in a recent interview that Kody Brown and Meri Brown's failure to mend their relationship and the subsequent breakup was due to Christine Brown, according to US Magazine.
Kody shared about getting back with Meri, "I’m talking about reconciling with Meri and there’s something in their relationship that Christine went, ‘Oh, I can’t do that.’”
Robyn also confirmed Christine's reservations with Kodi and Meri getting back, "I didn’t know this was connected to it, but I guess she was falling apart — she was at my house, and she was falling apart. I don’t want to talk bad about her. I just saw her kind of flipping out."
However, Christine rejected the news of her being the reason for Kodi and Meri not patching up, "That’s really absolutely frustrating and offensive. There’s no way I would not support him and Meri having a great relationship if that’s they both wanted.”
Kody Brown and Robyn Brown got married in 2014 and she is the only wife that Kody has been legally married to.
