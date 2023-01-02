Jenna Ortega didn’t expect ‘Wednesday’ to be ‘so popular’

File footage

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has revealed that she never expected it to be ‘so popular.’

Jenna, who rose to overnight fame after playing the lead role Wednesday Addams on the Addams Family spinoff series, said that she has been more surprised than anyone about the show’s popularity.

Speaking to The Face, Jenna revealed, “I didn’t realize it at the time, and maybe that’s me being naive and lame because Tim Burton is attached to it, but I didn’t realize that so many people were going to care about the project.”

Jenna, who also starred in Netflix show You, continued, that she felt retroactively nervous about her role in Wednesday, since it’s become popular.

“I feel like the nerves are coming back even more because I don’t know if I did a good job,” the Fallout star shared.

“I am in almost every scene. I feel like I’m still learning things about her every day – I lay up all night staring at the ceiling like, I could have done this, why didn’t I do that? It’s kind of a nightmare,” she added.

Staying true to Wednesday’s essence, Jenna explained that she put a lot of pressure on herself to create her own unique version of the role. “Christina Ricci is a legend,” she shared of her Wednesday co-star who played her character in the 90s.

“The character wouldn’t have been as big if it hadn’t been for her performance. I know that I can’t knock anyone off, and I have to do it differently, but the script was also very reminiscent of her, so how can I take this and shift it in my manner?”

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.