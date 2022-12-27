Aaron Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin pays Christmas tribute to late singer in special way

Aaron Carter was missed by his loved ones during the holidays.

The singer’s on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, shared snaps from a holiday brunch via Instagram on Monday, December 26, 2022. She was surrounded by family and their one-year-old son Prince, focusing an ornament of two angel wings in the shape of a heart with Aaron's name in the middle.

She recently gained the full custody of their son by the court, mid-December. Prince was placed under the care of Martin’s mother after the former couple lost custody in September, 2022, reportedly due to concerns over drug abuse and domestic violence, via Page Six.

She captioned the post, “We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever [butterfly emoji] [two hearts together] love your mini me and hunni [broken heart emoji, Christmas tree, heart emoji]”

Martin also decorated her food table with a small angel figurine and filled the home with red décor, including bows, holiday poinsettias, and gifts with red wrapping paper, via People Magazine.

Under the video, friends and fans sent messages of support and love for the family after Aaron’s passing.



Kaya Jones wrote under the post, “He is watching over you both. God protects the widows and orphans. God Himself covers you both now. Love you sister.”

One user commented, “Praying for u and prince looks just like Aaron merry Christmas Melanie”

Another said, “He is always with you and Prince. Merry Christmas Mel. Love ya girl.”

Martin and Carter began dating in early 2020 and announced their engagement that June. Following their engagement announcement, their relationship was on and off in the following months. Their exact relationship status at the time of Carter's death at 34 in November is unclear, People Magazine.